Based in Napa California, Pix is building a better way to find new customers and sell wine. Pix’s vision is to level the playing field, building a neutral platform where all sellers can compete effectively. Pix disrupts the high-fee marketplace model by making its platform completely free to all suppliers, whether they’re a winery or a retailer. Set to launch in 2021, Pix is set to revolutionize wine buying in the USA and the UK.
|Title
|Name
|Phone
|Extension
|CEO
|Paul Mabray
|paul@pix.wine
|Director of Marketing
|Erica Gomez
|erica@pix.wine
|Locations
|Address
|State
|Country
|Zip Code
|Pix
|1040 Main Street #300, Napa
|CA
|United States of America
|94559