Based in Napa California, Pix is building a better way to find new customers and sell wine. Pix’s vision is to level the playing field, building a neutral platform where all sellers can compete effectively. Pix disrupts the high-fee marketplace model by making its platform completely free to all suppliers, whether they’re a winery or a retailer. Set to launch in 2021, Pix is set to revolutionize wine buying in the USA and the UK.



