Bauerhaus Design (@bauerhaus-design)

34 Renollett Dr., Fairview Heights, IL, United States of America, 62208

http://www.bauerhaus.com/

(314) 398-5790

Feeds

Loading feeds please wait a moment

About

Bauerhaus creates unforgettable brands for wineries. We are a full service virtual agency providing branding, packaging, marketing, and web development. We start each project with strategy and work towards your dream goals whether it is to increase awareness, sales, or engagement. Our motto is “Will design for wine.”
 
At Bauerhaus we provide wineries, spirits and food with appealing and effective branding, marketing, website design & development, and graphic design services. Wepartner directly with owners and management to develop:
  • brand strategy
  • wine brands
  • brand identity
  • wine labels & packaging
  • websites &eCommerce
  • print collateral &point-of-sale materials
  • advertisements &promotions
  • email & social media marketing
  • mobile marketing
  • event marketing
  • strategic marketing plans

Sell More Wine!

Tired of placing an ad and not seeing results? Take our seven week email course and learn how to take your wine business to the next level! Jump start your marketing with our FREE seven week email course, Sell More Wine!

Contact

Contact List

Title Name Email Phone Extension
Founder and Designer Rebecca Ritz becca@bauerhaus.com 3143985790

Location List

Locations Address State Country Zip Code
Bauerhaus Design 34 Renollett Dr., Fairview Heights IL United States of America 62208

List of Locations