ABOUT CONETECH

ConeTech, world leader in alcohol and flavor management services, pioneered a process in 1991 which has, for many hundreds of winemakers around the globe, become a standard winemaking tool. ConeTech first introduced the Spinning Cone Column to the wine industry and more recently GoLo™, a new patented de-alcoholization technology, allowing them to service not only wine, but also beer, cider and spirits.

For over 30 years ConeTech has made possible the removal of excessive alcohol from traditionally alcoholic beverages without the slightest loss of aroma or flavor — something no other company can claim.

ConeTech is recognized for exceptional technology, service, expertise and innovative solutions which continue to evolve in order to meet the changing trends and needs of beverage manufacturers and brand owners. Whether the removal of smoke taint, the identification of the perfect wine to make non-alcoholic or the need to develop a beer brewed specifically for de-alcoholization, ConeTech’s team of experts including dedicated winemakers, brewers, distillers and food scientists assure our ability to engage totally with our clients and their objectives.

Today, ConeTech operates in four of the key wine growing regions including California, Chile, Spain, and South Africa with continued growth on the horizon thru service and technology into other key geographic locations.

ConeTech Services include: